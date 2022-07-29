Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting

Brent Cruz.
Brent Cruz.(Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested in connection with an April nightclub shooting that left one man dead.

Brent Alan Cruz was arrested Thursday and booked into Harvey County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder, in addition to a weapons charge. Cruz is suspected of killing 31-year-old Nyron Bowen as Bowen was walking out of a nightclub at around 1 a.m. on April 24.

The shooting happened at 1335 N. Hydraulic Ave. When officers arrived, they found Bowen with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

