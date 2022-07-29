Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental

FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his memorial was held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Los Angeles. An autopsy report says Tipping died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn't beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy report says a Los Angeles police officer died from injuries he received in a training accident but wasn’t beaten by fellow officers as his mother alleges.

The report issued last month says 32-year-old Houston Tipping suffered a spinal cord injury after he fell down while holding another officer in a “bear hug” while acting as instructor during a May 26 exercise at the Police Academy.

The report says Tipping fractured his neck. He died three days later after developing a brain injury due to cell death from lack of oxygen.

The death was ruled an accident.

Tipping’s mother has claimed he was beaten by other officers to “simulate a mob.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Hoagland (left) Rickey Long (right)
Drugs from Topeka found in Nebraska meth investigation
Jonathan Snowder-Hackett
Man arrested for Topeka sword stabbing
Nicole R. A. Fox (left), and London D. Pike (right)
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Hutchinson police arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder and felony interference on...
Man arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder, felony interference
FILE
Jewelry company comes to an end following scam on servicemembers

Latest News

Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning...
Extended triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon
FILE - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a House Financial Services Committee...
House Jan. 6 panel interviews Mnuchin, pursues Trump Cabinet
The Silver Lake School District has nightlocks in every classroom to help secure doors in the...
Districts, law enforcement work together on school safety plans
The world’s largest retailer, Walmart, celebrated the one year anniversary of its Topeka...
Walmart’s Topeka Fulfillment Center 1-year anniversary features grants for non-profits