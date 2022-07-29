Lawrence residents warned of new scam, no discount on utilities

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Lawrence has warned residents of a new scam circulating the area claiming a discount on utilities.

The City of Lawrence says some utility billing customers have reported that they have been called and offered a $25 discount on City utility services.

The City said it wants to make clear that this is not a valid offer from the local government. It said this is a scam to get residents’ credit card information.

The City warned residents to be aware and be careful when sharing credit card information.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New England Patriots' plane was spotted at Topeka Regional Airport on Thursday.
Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka
Nicole R. A. Fox (left), and London D. Pike (right)
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
325 potential jurors called for Chandler retrial
Jonathan Snowder-Hackett
Man arrested for Topeka sword stabbing
A fatality house fire in the 500 block of West 7th Street is under investigation.
Suicidal man found dead inside burning Junction City home

Latest News

Live at Five
Crawford is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society
Crawford the puppy has eyes on a fur-ever home
Scott Schwab, R-KS Sec. of State
Sec. of State Scott Schwab discusses primary elections
Patrick William Unrein
Man serving prison sentence for manslaughter dies in custody