Lawrence residents warned of new scam, no discount on utilities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Lawrence has warned residents of a new scam circulating the area claiming a discount on utilities.

The City of Lawrence says some utility billing customers have reported that they have been called and offered a $25 discount on City utility services.

The City said it wants to make clear that this is not a valid offer from the local government. It said this is a scam to get residents’ credit card information.

The City warned residents to be aware and be careful when sharing credit card information.

