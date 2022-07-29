Large number of advance ballots being cast in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than twice as many Shawnee County voters have cast advance ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election than in 2020, officials said Friday.

Voters on Friday morning were filing into the Shawnee County Election Office at 3420 S.W. Van Buren to cast their ballots.

The election office had 44 voting booths to accommodate those who came to cast their ballots.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said Friday morning that more than 7,000 people had cast advance ballots over the past couple of weeks.

Advance voting has been offered from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays since July 18 at the Shawnee County Election office.

Friday is the last full day of advance voting.

Those wishing to cast ballots in advance can do so between 8 a.m. and noon on Monday, Aug. 1. However, Howell cautioned that the Monday before election day typically sees many people turning out to cast advance ballots and that those wishing to vote may find themselves waiting in lines.

Howell also said a large turnout is expected at polling places across Shawnee County on election day this coming Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Those wishing to cast advance ballots or vote on election day are required to show a government-issued photo identification card -- including driver’s licenses and passports -- and are prohibited from wearing partisan campaign clothing or handing out literature within 250 feet of the voting place.

For more information on Shawnee County voting places, visit www.snco.us/election/vote/.

Information on voting in other counties across the state can be found at www.sos.ks.gov/elections/elections.html.

