KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the Kansas Army National Guard are preparing to say goodbye to their families. A deployment ceremony was held Friday at Washburn Rural High School.

350 soldiers filed into the school’s gym, of those, 243 are being deployed for the first time.

In his remarks Brig. Gen. Anthony Mohatt, Commander of the Kansas Army National Guard, spoke directly to the soldiers and their families.

“One cannot put a price on the time that you are going to have away from your family,” he continued saying, “Everyday you are going to think about your children and about your family. I know it will be difficult, but I ask you to be immensely proud because it is a special thing that these soldiers are doing.”

Deploying soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery unit will be stationed in five countries throughout the Middle East.

Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Dana Graf, said his unit will provide rocket and missile fire in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

Lt. Col. Graf admits this deployment will be more difficult on him.

“I have been through this before, but it has been about 15 years. The last time I did, I did not have children, so for me and my own family...my wife and what she is going to experience through this...we grew through that first deployment as a couple and we will grow through this one as well,” he added. “My wife is a rock, she is amazing, and she is ready for it, I have no doubt, but anytime you spend 9 or 10 months away from family and those you love, it is challenging and I know it is challenging for each and everyone of my soldiers and their families.”

For the Rose family, it is twice as hard to say goodbye. Brothers, Ryan and Joel Rose, are setting off on their second deployment together.

Joel said he joined the National Guard because he wanted to follow in his big brother’s footsteps. Ryan said it is nice having someone by your side that understands your situation. “It is always fun to have a family member go with you. You always have someone to talk to and someone to relate with,” he said.

That brotherly bond is something Joel said he will need, especially this time around, as he leaves behind a wife and two kids.

He got emotional saying, “One or two weeks a year, I can handle, but this is a little bit longer than two weeks. I have never really been away from them that long before so, it is a little bit harder.”

The soldiers will get to spend the next four days with their families before deploying. They are expected to return sometime in the Spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.