Kansas High Court upholds offender registry conviction, constitutionality

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man who failed to register on the state’s offender registry and has found the law to be constitutional.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,014: State of Kansas v. Daniel Earl Genson III, a majority affirmed decisions from a Cout of Appeals majority and the Riley Co. District Court after he attempted to appeal his conviction for violations of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

Court documents indicate the violation followed a failure to register.

On the sole issue the Supreme Court said it granted review over, it said Genson argued that Kansas law unconstitutionally impaired his substantive due process rights as it made his failure to register under the Kansas Offender Registration Act a strict liability felony.

Nestled within the same issue, the Court said Genson also challenged the Court of Appeals’ majority refusal to consider two claims newly raised under the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights.

The Supreme Court majority said it found that the Court of Appeals majority did not abuse its discretion when it refused to consider the new claims. It also found the failure to register under the Kansas Offender Registration Act on a strict liability basis satisfied the rational basis test and was considered constitutional.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate that the Offender Registration conviction stems from a 2016 attempted voluntary manslaughter conviction and an aggravated assault conviction in Geary Co. He remains in prison on the manslaughter and assault convictions, as well as three other 2018 convictions for battery of city or county corrections officers.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.