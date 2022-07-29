K-State’s Vaughn named to watch list for most outstanding player

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn has been named to the watch list for the 2022 Walter Camp Award, as announced on Friday.

The award is annually presented to college football’s most outstanding player. This is Vaughn’s first time being named to the watch list, and the sixth time a Wildcat has been nominated.

The nomination is Vaughn’s third this preseason, as he was also named to the watch lists for the Maxwell and Doak Walker awards last week.

Vaughn is entering his junior campaign as one of the top running backs in the nation. In 2021, he rushed for over 1,400 yards, scored a combined 22 rushing and receiving touchdowns, and hauled in nearly 470 receiving yards.

His 2021 season earned him Consensus All-American honors, and he was one of only three players in the country to total at least 1,000 rushing yards, and 400 receiving yards. His 22 touchdowns ranked 4th nationally.

Vaughn is entering the 2022 season ranking 1st nationally among active non-kickers in career points per game (8.1), 2nd in career all-purpose yards per game (134.48), 5th in rushing yards per carry (5.7), and total touchdowns scored (31).

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.