Immunity denied for Wichita Police officer after child hit with bullet fragments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Immunity has been denied for a Wichita Police officer accused of reckless aggravated battery after he attempted to shoot a dog in self-defense and instead hit a young girl with bullet fragments.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,268: State of Kansas v. Dexter Betts, it reversed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s grant of statutory immunity and remanded the case back to the district court for further proceedings.

While securing the inside of a family home during a domestic violence situation, court records indicate that Betts, a Wichita Police officer, fired two gunshots at a fast-approaching dog he thought was going to attack him. He missed the dog and bullet fragments hit a young girl who was sitting nearby.

The State charged Betts with reckless aggravated battery for injuring the girl.

Court records also indicate that Betts moved to dismiss the charge before trial. He argued that state law immunized his use of deadly force in self-defense, even if he acted recklessly and regardless of who got hurt.

The Court noted that the district court agreed with Betts and dismissed the case while the Court of Appeals affirmed.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice Dan Biles, the Court said it reversed the lower courts’ decisions. In doing so, it said it recognized that Betts’ case presented facts that it has not yet considered.

The Court also noted that in the typical self-defense immunity case, the State charges a defendant with an intentional crime committed against a person claimed to be the aggressor. However, in this case, the crime charged involved an innocent bystander, the child, who was unintentionally injured during the incident.

Relying on the plain language of the immunity statute and the self-defense statute, the Court said it held the statutory grant of immunity is confined to the use of force, or deadly force, against a person or thing reasonably believed to be an aggressor.

Therefore, the Court concluded that Kansas’ immunity statute does not extend to Betts’ reckless act while engaging in self-defense that resulted in an unintended injury to an innocent bystander.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.