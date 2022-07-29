High Court deems Wichita Police search, seizure justifiable in 2017 incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has found Wichita Police justifiably searched and seized a man’s van when drugs were found in 2017.

In the matter of Appeal No. 122,128: State of Kansas v. Carlos R. Bates, the Kansas Supreme Court says a unanimous decision was written by Chief Justice Marla Luckert to affirm the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s denial of Bates’ motion to suppress evidence.

Court records indicate that police had responded to reports of suspicious activity in the 1900 block of N. Hood St. just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2017, and found Bates sitting in his van in a darkened alley. Officers then searched the van after they smelled marijuana and arrested Bates.

According to the Court, Bates filed a motion to suppress with the argument that the initial seizure of his van was unlawful because officers did not have reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.

The Court said it held that the totality of circumstances in the case supported a finding of reasonable suspicion necessary to justify the investigative stop as required under the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Court also affirmed the district court’s denial of Bates’ motion to suppress evidence of the search.

