High Court deems Wichita Police search, seizure justifiable in 2017 incident

Carlos R. Bates
Carlos R. Bates(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has found Wichita Police justifiably searched and seized a man’s van when drugs were found in 2017.

In the matter of Appeal No. 122,128: State of Kansas v. Carlos R. Bates, the Kansas Supreme Court says a unanimous decision was written by Chief Justice Marla Luckert to affirm the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s denial of Bates’ motion to suppress evidence.

Court records indicate that police had responded to reports of suspicious activity in the 1900 block of N. Hood St. just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2017, and found Bates sitting in his van in a darkened alley. Officers then searched the van after they smelled marijuana and arrested Bates.

According to the Court, Bates filed a motion to suppress with the argument that the initial seizure of his van was unlawful because officers did not have reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.

The Court said it held that the totality of circumstances in the case supported a finding of reasonable suspicion necessary to justify the investigative stop as required under the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Court also affirmed the district court’s denial of Bates’ motion to suppress evidence of the search.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New England Patriots' plane was spotted at Topeka Regional Airport on Thursday.
Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka
Nicole R. A. Fox (left), and London D. Pike (right)
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
325 potential jurors called for Chandler retrial
Jonathan Snowder-Hackett
Man arrested for Topeka sword stabbing
A fatality house fire in the 500 block of West 7th Street is under investigation.
Suicidal man found dead inside burning Junction City home

Latest News

FILE
CAUGHT RED-HANDED: 2 juveniles caught stealing political signs from church
Goodyear in Topeka
Goodyear, union workers hours away from potential strike
FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
Gov. Kelly visits More Than Lemons Hot Glass in Holton on July 29, 2022.
Gov. visits Holton business to promote economic developments