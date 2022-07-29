Gov. visits Holton business to promote economic developments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly visited a local business in Holton to promote economic developments secured under her tenure.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, July 29, she continued her statewide economic development tour in Holton. She said she joined Jackson Co. Chamber of Commerce leaders to tour a local family- and veteran-owned small business - More Than Lemons Hot Glass.

Gov. Kelly said More Than Lemons is a hot glass art store and workshop featuring collections from Kansas Artists. In addition to the store, the Lemons family also runs an AirBnB.

“I’m visiting with entrepreneurs across Kansas because small businesses power our economy and have helped drive our record-breaking economic success,” Kelly said. “Thank you to Holton veteran and small business owner April Lemon for taking the time to talk about what my Administration can do to help businesses like hers grow and succeed.”

In June, Kelly noted that she signed a bill to provide $50 million in financial relief to small businesses like More Than Lemons. She also reinstated the Kansas Main Street Program in 2019 which grandfathered Holton back into the program to receive resources and tools supporting the revitalization of downtown districts.

The Governor said she also visited a mural project currently under construction in Holton Downtown Square. She said Holton is one of 14 rural communities awarded grants through the Rural Mural and Public Art Program earlier in July.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.