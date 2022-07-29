Gov. Kelly casts official vote before primary elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters are turning out to vote days ahead of this year’s primary election including Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Democratic incumbent Governor Laura Kelly stopped by the Shawnee Co. Election Office to fill out her official ballot on Friday, July 29.

Kelly says that voters should not overlook the primary elections, especially this year, because all registered voters, including those not affiliated with a party, can vote on the value them both amendment question.

“Get out and vote,” said Kelly. “This is your opportunity to have a voice in how our state operates, so it’s very important.”

Kelly currently faces a primary challenge from Democratic candidate Richard Karnowski, while attorney general Derek Schmidt faces Arlyn Briggs for the republican gubernatorial nomination.

