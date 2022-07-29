Friday forecast: An unseasonably cool day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the cool day with low humidity today with temperatures and humidity increasing throughout the weekend transitioning to the extreme heat that will impact the area all of next week. Rain chances remain low over the weekend but the chance still remains the highest south of I-70.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today, it’ll be the nicest day we’ll have in a while with cool temperatures and low humidity.

Do not cancel any outdoor plans this weekend despite low rain chances, most areas will remain dry. Keep checking the forecast over the weekend for updates in case the specific details change.

Be ready for the heat to return next week with highs in the 90s and even 100s. While there may be a day or two that brings some relief, this looks to be the trend at least for the first half of the month.



A storm system will be impacting the middle part of the country these next 3 days which will produce some high rainfall totals for southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma to the point where flooding is possible. Depending how far north this rain gets will depend on how much rain the WIBW viewing area gets. As of now, the higher rainfall totals (more than 0.20″) will remain closer to I-35. Any rain that makes its way closer to I-70, it’ll likely be less than 0.10″.

Clouds will make a bigger impact for northeast Kansas as to how warm it will get, some models are indicating more sun than other models so will go with a mix of sun and clouds both days with a higher probability of receiving sun this weekend north of I-70.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun early otherwise clouds increase for mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of rain mainly south of I-70. The chance exists all day due to differences in the models on timing of rain (if there will be any). Highs in the low-mid 80s with higher humidity than today. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Slight chance of rain mainly in the morning with decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Heat indices in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Next week the heat returns with a warming trend through Wednesday and a gradual cool down toward the end of the week. Low rain chances exist to end the week as well so will keep a rain chance in for Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.