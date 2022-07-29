Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges of sexual misconduct.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A former worker at a county jail has been arrested for engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

According to investigators in Iowa, Kayla Bergom faces charges of sexual misconduct with an offender while she worked at the Tama County Jail.

KCRG reports that Bergom is accused of sexual activity with an inmate in a utility closet and in the recreation yard area of the jail on multiple occasions.

According to court documents, the two participated in such acts between September 2020 and April 2021, with Bergom facing three counts of sexual misconduct.

Authorities say their investigation started after a county employee informed them of the possible misconduct.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New England Patriots' plane was spotted at Topeka Regional Airport on Thursday.
Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka
Nicole R. A. Fox (left), and London D. Pike (right)
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
325 potential jurors called for Chandler retrial
Jonathan Snowder-Hackett
Man arrested for Topeka sword stabbing
A fatality house fire in the 500 block of West 7th Street is under investigation.
Suicidal man found dead inside burning Junction City home

Latest News

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Death, destruction from Kentucky floods
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House to vote on semi-automatic gun ban
The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to buy 66 million...
US rules out summer COVID boosters to focus on fall campaign
Novacoast in Wichita, Kan.
Wichita to welcome Novacoast headquarters, 100 new high-tech jobs