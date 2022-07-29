A Drum and Bugle Corp on tour rehearses in Topeka before championships

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps is on tour and made a stop in Topeka to host a public rehearsal Friday.

The Battalion is comprised of over 100 high school and college students spending their summer traveling and practicing their music.

Right now, the band is on its way to the Drum Corp International (DCI) world championships at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The public rehearsal was hosted at Hummer Sports Park. The band is made up of instruments like the trumpet, tuba, and a drumline.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New England Patriots' plane was spotted at Topeka Regional Airport on Thursday.
Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka
Nicole R. A. Fox (left), and London D. Pike (right)
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
325 potential jurors called for Chandler retrial
Jonathan Snowder-Hackett
Man arrested for Topeka sword stabbing
A fatality house fire in the 500 block of West 7th Street is under investigation.
Suicidal man found dead inside burning Junction City home

Latest News

With several key races and the Value Them Both constitutional amendment on the ballot,...
Record number of advance ballots being cast in Shawnee County
Tony Mattivi, Kellie Warren, Kris Kobach
GOP Attorney General hopefuls make final pitch to voters
Tony Mattivi, Kellie Warren, Kris Kobach
Kansas GOP Attorney General candidates make last pitch to voters
The Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps is on tour and made a stop in Topeka Friday to host a public...
A Drum and Bugle Corp on tour rehearses in Topeka before championships