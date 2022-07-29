A Drum and Bugle Corp on tour rehearses in Topeka before championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps is on tour and made a stop in Topeka to host a public rehearsal Friday.

The Battalion is comprised of over 100 high school and college students spending their summer traveling and practicing their music.

Right now, the band is on its way to the Drum Corp International (DCI) world championships at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The public rehearsal was hosted at Hummer Sports Park. The band is made up of instruments like the trumpet, tuba, and a drumline.

