Districts, law enforcement work together on school safety plans

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Parents will be sending their kids back to school soon and may be feeling anxious about their child’s safety in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting.

Silver Lake Chief of Police, Marc McCune, said he has studied what happened there and was disappointed in authorities response.

“It is pretty standard throughout the nation that your response is to push forward, go toward the sound of the gunfire, and stop it as fast as you possibly can,” McCune continued saying, “How or why that happened in Uvalde is going to get picked apart, as it should, and as a law enforcement officer and parent, I was disgusted by what I saw and it should have never happened. Never.”

The chief said he took a second look at their procedures and worked with USD 372 to develop a solid plan to prevent a similar tragedy from happening in Silver Lake.

McCune said he visited each school over the summer. “We look at access because that is where you can gain some time and possibly thwart something ahead of time. We look at all of the entry points to the school, the exterior doors, the windows, the interior doors, and the construction of the doors.”

He said they also helped the district develop their own plan of action.

”We have been working with the school staff to enhance their exercises and monitor them to make sure if there are any weaknesses we can identify those, point them out, and fix those.”

Some measures already in place in Silver Lake are cameras in and around all school buildings, a door barricade device in every classroom, and covers for the classroom door windows.

The Kansas Department of Education created the Safe and Secure Schools unit four years ago to help Kansas school districts implement measures like these.

“Our job is to make sure that our schools are all hazards prepared here in the state,” said Director of Safe and Secure Schools, John Calvert. “We have meetings with school districts, we will review their plans, talk to them about their crisis plans, and give them suggestions.”

He adds while these tools are helpful, there is a more important step school and communities should take.

”It is proven the number one thing we can do to keep our schools safe is to build those positive relationships with our youth because so often our kids know that something is going to happen, or they see something on social media, and we need to make sure there is a positive role model they can go to.”

Chief McCune said he recognizes the importance of that and plans to visit Silver Lake schools regularly.

“We will be in the schools just to have lunch with the kids, to read books to them, high five them coming down the hallway to let them know that they are safe here and secure.”

He also praised USD 372 for how seriously they take school safety and their willingness to put it first.

Calvert said all Kansas schools are required to hold three safety exercises a year with at least one being an active shooter threat.

