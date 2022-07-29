Conviction upheld for man accused of shooting that killed Wichita newlywed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Topeka man for his role in the 2014 shooting death of a Wichita woman who had just been married.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,269: State of Kansas v. Thomas Earl Brown Jr., a jury had convicted Brown of first-degree murder and other crimes stemming from the shooting death of Tiffany Davenport-Ray, of Wichita, just after her marriage.

The Court said it rejected Brown’s argument that the Shawnee Co. District Court had committed a reversible error when it admitted maps created by a police detective which showed cell towers and locations of phones associated with Brown and a coconspirator - Awnterio Dwan Lowery - on the night of the murder.

Court records note that the maps were cumulative of other evidence and were not challenged on appeal.

The Court said it agreed with Brown that the prosecutor made a mistake during closing arguments by making statements that exceeded the area covered by prosecutors.

However, the Court said any errors made during the case were harmless. It said the State met its burden and established beyond a reasonable doubt that evidentiary and prosecutorial errors did not affect the jury’s verdict.

The Court said it affirmed the convictions in a unanimous decision written by Chief Justice Marla Luckert.

Davenport-Ray had been fatally shot during a drive-by shooting in the early hours of May 25, 2014, hours after she had been married. Lowery was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the murder while Brown was sentenced to life in prison. A third suspect in the shooting, Jermel Ramond Robbins Sr., was shot to death in SE Topeka about three weeks after the murder.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate that Brown was also convicted of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated battery in 1997.

