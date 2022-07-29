Cocaine, hallucinogens land Texas man behind Kansas bars

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man is behind bars in Kansas after cocaine and hallucinogens were found in his possession during a traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Christopher James Caldwell, 31, of Cypress, Texas, was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, after a traffic stop near 102nd Rd. and U.S. Highway 75.

Deputies said they stopped a tractor-trailer in the area following complaints from other drivers about erratic driving near Holton.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that an investigation into the matter found Caldwell had allegedly been in possession of drugs at the time.

Caldwell was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of cocaine, possession of hallucinogenic drugs and drug paraphernalia.

