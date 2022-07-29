CAUGHT RED-HANDED: 2 juveniles caught stealing political signs from church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With primary elections less than a week away, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has reminded residents and warned children that the theft of political signs is a crime.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, deputies on patrol caught two juveniles red-handed attempting to steal a large “Vote Yes” political sign from the Topeka Reformed Presbyterian Church.

Deputies noted that 10 political signs were taken from the juveniles’ vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that criminal charges for the minors will be forwarded to the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office also told 13 NEWS that there have been various reports of sign thefts and vandalism throughout the county.

Sheriff Hill said he wanted to remind residents that stealing or damaging signs is a crime. He said officials continue to receive information about ongoing theft and damage reports for political signs.

