CAUGHT RED-HANDED: 2 juveniles caught stealing political signs from church

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With primary elections less than a week away, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has reminded residents and warned children that the theft of political signs is a crime.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, deputies on patrol caught two juveniles red-handed attempting to steal a large “Vote Yes” political sign from the Topeka Reformed Presbyterian Church.

Deputies noted that 10 political signs were taken from the juveniles’ vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that criminal charges for the minors will be forwarded to the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office also told 13 NEWS that there have been various reports of sign thefts and vandalism throughout the county.

Sheriff Hill said he wanted to remind residents that stealing or damaging signs is a crime. He said officials continue to receive information about ongoing theft and damage reports for political signs.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New England Patriots' plane was spotted at Topeka Regional Airport on Thursday.
Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka
Nicole R. A. Fox (left), and London D. Pike (right)
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
325 potential jurors called for Chandler retrial
Jonathan Snowder-Hackett
Man arrested for Topeka sword stabbing
A fatality house fire in the 500 block of West 7th Street is under investigation.
Suicidal man found dead inside burning Junction City home

Latest News

Novacoast in Wichita, Kan.
Wichita to welcome Novacoast headquarters, 100 new high-tech jobs
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State’s Vaughn named to watch list for most outstanding player
Dexter Betts - Wichita Police Department
Immunity denied for Wichita Police officer after child hit with bullet fragments
FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt prefers Arrowhead renovation over new stadium