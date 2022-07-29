14-year-old arrested after windows to Riley Co. Offices broken

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old girl in Manhattan was arrested after breaking windows on the Riley Co. Offices Building late Wednesday night.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, officers were called to the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived, they found the Riley Co. Treasurer and Riley Co. Attorney to have been the victims of the crime as employees reported a 14-year-old girl threw rocks at the County Offices Building and broke out windows to their offices.

RCPD said the crime cost both offices about $1,000 in damage.

Officials said the girl was arrested, processed through Juvenile Intake and released to a guardian.

