Wednesday’s Child - Seth
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you live in the country, how about making room for our Wednesday’s Child?
Tonight, Lori Hutchinson introduces us to Seth, a young man who’d like a little land and a lot of love. Seth likes to repair engines, fish, and spending time outside.
If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.
