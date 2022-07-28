Wednesday’s Child - Seth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you live in the country, how about making room for our Wednesday’s Child?

Tonight, Lori Hutchinson introduces us to Seth, a young man who’d like a little land and a lot of love. Seth likes to repair engines, fish, and spending time outside.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

