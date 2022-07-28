Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Seth

Wednesday's Children - Seth
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you live in the country, how about making room for our Wednesday’s Child?

Tonight, Lori Hutchinson introduces us to Seth, a young man who’d like a little land and a lot of love. Seth likes to repair engines, fish, and spending time outside.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
An overturned boat was located Tuesday afternoon in the Kansas River, near the Oakland...
Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
FILE
KC metro residents may be moving toward Topeka’s top housing market
A 3-day joint operation seized 120 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4.4 million on July 25, 2022.
120 lbs. of meth worth $4.4 million seized during Wabaunsee Co. operation

Latest News

Wednesday's Children - Seth
Wednesday's Child - Sarah
Wednesday’s Child - Sarah
Wednesday's Child - Sarah
Wednesday's Child - Sarah
Don'Aiha
Wednesday’s Child - Don’Aiha