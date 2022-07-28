Washburn Board of Regents appoints presidential search committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University Board of Regents appointed a presidential search committee on Thursday.

The committee is made up of Washburn University alumni, students, faculty, staff, and Topeka community members. The new committee will work together with representatives from WittKieffer, the presidential search firm brought in this month, to help review and screen potential applicants.

In April, Dr. Jerry Farley announced he will be retiring after 25 years as president of Washburn University. His retirement date is September 30, 2022.

“The board wanted to ensure the search committee was inclusive and representative of the campus and the broader community,” Shelly Buhler, chair of the Washburn University Board of Regents, said. “The president of Washburn University is important to the strategic growth of the university, and Washburn University is integral to the future of Topeka.”

The search committee plans to start their work by the second week of August. The next Washburn University Board of Regents meeting has been called for August 18 at 4:00 p.m.

