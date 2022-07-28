Two K-State pitchers sign MLB deals

Connor McCullough, left, and Christian Ruebeck, right, signed MLB deals on Thursday.
Connor McCullough, left, and Christian Ruebeck, right, signed MLB deals on Thursday.(Kansas State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas State right-handed pitchers are going to the big leagues.

Connor McCullough signed with the Chicago White Sox and Christian Ruebeck signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

McCullough, who is coming off of his redshirt sophomore season, made 14 weekend starts and one relief appearance in 2022. He finished the year with a 3-4 record and a 5.25 ERA, and was second on the team in both strikeouts and innings.

Ruebeck played this past season with the Wildcats after transferring from the University of Oklahoma. He made 13 appearances with four starts in 2022. Ruebeck finished the season with an 0-1 record and a 9.58 ERA.

This brings the total number of Wildcats who have signed MLB deals in 2022 to five, with the other three players being selected earlier this month in the draft.

