Travis Kelce set to receive pay raise from Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs are adjusting Travis Kelce’s to give him a raise this upcoming season.

Rapoport said the Chiefs and Kelce agreed to terms on an adjusted contract. He also said the Chiefs moved $3M from the back of his contract to give him at ultimate raise.

Kelce is a three-time First Team All-Pro, he’s been to seven consecutive Pro Bowl’s, he’s had six straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and four straight seasons with at least 90 catches, two of them he’s exceed 100. Kelce is 994 yards away from eclipsing 10,000 for his career.

The Chiefs will go through training camp until August 18 and will kick off the 2022 regular season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals Sept. 11 with kick-off at 3:25 p.m.

