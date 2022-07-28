Topeka Zoo to say goodbye to tigers as it makes way for new breeding pair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo will say farewell to all tigers in its care as it makes way for a new breeding pair per the Species Survival Plan.

In honor of Global Tiger Day, the Topeka Zoo says it is excited to announce that it has been recommended to transfer its tigers to other zoos per a Species Survival Plan. The Zoo said the move makes way for a new pair of breeding tigers designated to the Capital City.

The Zoo said more information about the tigers’ arrival dates will be released after standard quarantine periods are complete, however, the transfer is set to start in the fall.

According to the Zoo, it has proven itself to be a successful proponent of long-term visibility for the Sumatran tiger species. In 2014, it said SSP recommendations paired female tiger, Jingga, with a male tiger at the Zoo. Here, Jingga was a mother to two sets of cubs.

First, the Zoo said three cubs with Rojo came in 2014. For Jingga’s second set of cubs with Sanjiv in 2018, it said the world was able to watch along via an online live stream.

Of the 72 Sumatran tigers in AZA-accredited zoos in North America, the Zoo said 7 have been born in the Capital City. Following breeding recommendations, Jingga was moved to the Louisville Zoo in December 2021.

After the tigers depart, the Zoo said it is set to welcome a new male and female breeding pair.

“Tiger transfers can already be difficult, and welcoming a new breeding pair that we haven’t worked with before can be extra tough,” said Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator. “We’re looking forward to the challenge, and if all goes well, we can look forward to another set of cubs in the future.”

The Zoo noted that Sumatran tigers are critically endangered species as there are believed to be less than 500 individuals in the wild. It said main threats include poaching, prey depletion, tiger-human conflict and disease.

“Global Tiger Day is an opportunity for the world to stop and take stock on how tigers are doing in the wild,” said Dennis Dinwiddie, Director of Conservation and Education. “We learn where they are, the challenges they are facing and most importantly what all we can do to help. There are things we can do to help tiger populations in their range countries even from right here in Northeast Kansas”

Those who wish to celebrate the Sumatran tigers can join in on Global Tiger Day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

