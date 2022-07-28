Topeka native, pastor welcomed as new Mission Creek Camp Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Creek Camp & Retreat Center has welcomed Topeka native and Imago Dei Church pastor Joe Hodgson as its new director.

Mission Creek Camp & Retreat Center says it has hired Topeka native Joe Hodgson to be its new director. It said he has nearly two decades of experience with the Topeka YMCA, most recently serving as its Executive Director of the Southwest Branch, as well as Executive Director of Operations.

The Camp noted that Hodgson began his work with the YMCA in July 2004 as a Health and Wellness Director and gained several promotions throughout the years. He also served as co-chair of Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods.

Since 2008, the Camp said Hodgson has helped to engage the community to pass the Complete Streets policy - a resolution for Topeka - as well as a Bikeways Master Plan.

According to the Camp, Hodgson is also the lead pastor and worship leader for Imago Dei Church - part of the Kansas District of the Wesleyan Church.

The Camp said Hodgson earned his Bachelor in Science in Kinesiology at Kansas State University in 2000 and is an NSCA Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, YMCA Certified Group Training Instructor, and YMCA Certified Personal Trainer. He has also worked as a Physical Therapy Technician in Junction City and as a personal trainer and group exercise instructor at the East Branch YMCA in Wichita.

Mission Creek Camp noted that it is a 187-acre facility for campers of all ages and abilities and was founded in 2019.

