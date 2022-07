Topeka Municipal Court suspending August dockets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Municipal Court is suspending a number of dockets due to a staffing shortage.

The City says several dockets will be suspended throughout August. All affected cases will be rescheduled, anyone can check the status of their case at Topeka.org/municipalcourt/.

Non-docket business will operate as normal.

Suspended Dockets:

Monday, August 1: 10:00 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Arraignment Dockets

Monday, August 8: 8:30 a.m. Prose Trial Docket, and 10:00 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Arraignment Dockets

Wednesday, August 10: 10:00 a.m. Arraignment Docket

Thursday, August 11: 1:15 p.m. Prose Trial Docket

Monday, August 15: 10:00 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Arraignment Dockets

Tuesday, August 16: 9:00 a.m. Court Appointed Attorney Docket

Thursday, August 18: 3:15 p.m. Time to Pay Docket

Monday, August 22: 10:00 a.m. Arraignment Docket

Thursday, August 25: 3:15 p.m. Time to Pay Docket

Monday, August 29: 10:00 a.m. Arraignment Docket

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.