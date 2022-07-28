Thursday forecast: Scattered showers, cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered showers with a few t-storms will be pushing through this morning with most spots dry by this afternoon although a few showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures are expected to be unseasonably cool through the weekend before the next heat wave begins Monday and lasts all week.

Taking Action:

While the chance of rain is highest this morning, the chance of rain can’t be ruled out this afternoon, it’ll just be more spotty. Rain will be weakening as it pushes eastward this morning so the eastern part of the viewing area may not get as heavy of rain as areas out toward north-central Kansas.

Rainfall this weekend still remains uncertain as to how widespread it will be and how heavy it will be however confidence is higher that the bulk of the rain will remain south of I-70. Best chance of rain will occur late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Not to the point you need to cancel any outdoor plans just yet but start considering a Plan B just in case.

Be ready for the heat to return next week with highs in the 90s and even 100s. While there may be a day or two that brings some relief, this looks to be the trend at least for the first half of the month.



Clouds continue to be a factor through the weekend to where it could have an impact on the temperatures. At times models do want to clear out the cloud cover in the afternoon hours but other models keep the clouds in the area. Have the sunglasses handy just in case.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/isolated t-storm mainly this morning. Lower chance this afternoon but still possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds may clear this evening but increase again late. Lows in the 60s (low 60s north to upper 60s near I-35). Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: While a brief shower is possible, most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. A refreshing day with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s-low 80s (mid 70s can’t be ruled out in north-central KS).

Most of northeast KS will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s this weekend with a chance of rain especially late Saturday through Sunday morning mainly south of I-70. Despite the cooler temperatures, humidity is expected to increase through the weekend. By Sunday, heat indices will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

The dry conditions and hot temperatures will return on Monday and last all week. Any chances for rain next week may not be until Thursday night at the earliest.

