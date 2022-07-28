Advertisement

Sunflower State Games 2022 Review

Sunflower State Games Review for 2022
Sunflower State Games Review for 2022(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 27, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 33rd year of the Sunflower State Games is now in the books so let’s take a look at this years games.

13 Sports grabbed more than half of the events including, Opening Ceremony, Baseball, Shooting Sport Clays, BMX, Judo, Weightlifting, Boccia and so much more.

In fact, Boccia was included in the games first time event along with Paralympians.

First year Executive Director Lindsay Engelken says they had over 700 volunteers and 5,000 athletes. Before the pandemic, they used to have 8,000-9,000 athletes.

Engelken says their volunteers are the backbone of these games.

”Our staff was me full-time and two interns. It’s impossible to do five thousand athletes and 37 events with just three people,” Engelken said. “It truly is our commissioners and volunteers that their passion and eagerness to watch these athletes compete in these events, that’s what it is.”

In total, 37 different events went on for three weekend around Topeka.

The senior games are coming up in September and if you’d like to register to compete or volunteer, click here.

