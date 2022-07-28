Suicidal man found dead inside burning Junction City home

A fatality house fire in the 500 block of West 7th Street is under investigation.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man who threatened to shoot first responders and then himself was found dead inside a Junction City home engulfed in flames on Wednesday night.

The Junction City Fire Department says around 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, crews were called to a fire at 516 W 7th St. with reports that a suicidal subject had told dispatch they were going to shoot anyone who walked through the door, as well as himself.

JCFD said it was unknown if any other residents had been in the home at the time of the call.

When crews arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from the eves of the home from the 1st and 2nd floors. They began a 360-degree attack with local law enforcement officers and ballistic shields.

Crews said at this point they could see flames coming from one of the home’s windows. They said they were able to enter the first floor to control the fire with a second crew assigned to the second floor to check for fire and ventilation.

Once inside the home, crews said they found the caller on the first floor who had been pronounced dead.

Once the victim was confirmed to have passed, JCFD said crews called the Kansas State Fire Marshal, who then took command of the investigation.

JCFD reported that no first responders were injured in the incident and multiple agencies respond to assist. Crews sent a big thank you to the Junction City Police Department, Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office, Geary Co. Fire Department, Topeka Fire Investigator with Benny - an accelerant detection K9 - and KSFM for their help.

