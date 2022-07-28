Salina roofer banned from business until certified by AG’s office

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man and his roofing business have been banned from serving customers until a valid roofing registration certification is obtained.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Saline Co. roofer and his business have been temporarily banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after it was found that he violated consumer protection laws.

AG Schmidt said Shaun Costello, of Salina, and Low Overhead Exterior LLC, have been enjoined from operating as roofing contractors in the Sunflower State until they obtain a roofing contractor registration certificate from his office - as required by state law.

Schmidt said Saline Co. District Court Judge Paul J. Hickman entered the default judgment during the week of July 25 after Costello and the company failed to respond to a lawsuit filed in June. He also said the court ordered the defendants to pay $40,000 in civil penalties.

The AG alleged that the defendants had accepted payments from a customer for roofing services while they were not in possession of a valid roofing registration certificate. He said the defendants also filed a mechanic’s lean against the customer’s property as a roofing contractor while not holding valid certification.

Schmidt noted that the defendants were found to have violated both the Kansas Roofing Registration Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

To read a full copy of the judgment, click HERE.

