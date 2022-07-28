Patton and Patton raises awareness, funds to fight child abuse in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patton and Patton Law Offices have heeded the call of LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center to raise awareness and funds to fight child abuse in the Capital City.

Patton and Patton, Attorneys at Law say on Wednesday, July 27, the LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center challenged 15 men to raise money and awareness about child sexual abuse.

“We chose 15 men because our statistics show that almost 90 percent of perpetrators of children are men. So we wanted to take the chance to highlight that there are good men out there,” LifeHouse executive director Kelly Durkin said.

And Topeka Attorney Mike Patton said the call was heard.

“We accept the challenge,” Patton said. “We are all in and excited about the momentum of LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center.”

Patton said he relishes the opportunity to help LifeHouse carry out its mission.

“They are helping some of the most vulnerable individuals in our community who have suffered and endured the worst kinds of evil and survived,” Patton said. “Lifehouse provides common sense services to these victims. LifeHouse has built a team of highly professional individuals who care deeply about helping the most vulnerable among us. We love the fact that we have an opportunity to help them carry out that mission.”

