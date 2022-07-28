Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka

The New England Patriots' plane was spotted at Topeka Regional Airport on Thursday.
The New England Patriots' plane was spotted at Topeka Regional Airport on Thursday.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flying billboard for a formidable Chiefs fan foe was spotted in Topeka on Thursday.

Multiple calls and messages from 13 NEWS viewers alerted us to the New England Patriots’ team plane being on the tarmac at Topeka Regional Airport.

13 NEWS learned that the plane, which is owned by Eastern Airlines and used by the team when they travel, is used to transport U.S. Troops in the offseason.

Officials tell us the aircraft was in Topeka to pick up soldiers from Fort Riley and take them to Fort Ord, which is located in Riverside, California.

If you see something happening that we need to know about, feel free to send us a tip here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Hoagland (left) Rickey Long (right)
Drugs from Topeka found in Nebraska meth investigation
Jonathan Snowder-Hackett
Man arrested for Topeka sword stabbing
Hutchinson police arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder and felony interference on...
Man arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder, felony interference
FILE
Jewelry company comes to an end following scam on servicemembers
Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery

Latest News

Junction City Fire
Suicidal man found dead inside burning Junction City home
Dana Chandler
325 potential jurors called for Chandler retrial
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
Memorial for long-time employee to be dedicated at Gage Park carousel
FILE
Salina roofer banned from business until certified by AG’s office