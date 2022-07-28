One magistrate judge chosen in Shawnee Co., nominations reopen for second

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of two district magistrate judge positions in Shawnee Co. has been filled while nominations have been reopened to fill the other.

Kansas Courts says the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission has chosen Christopher Turner to fill an open district magistrate position. However, it said the commission could not reach an agreement on who would fill the second open judge position. Therefore, the commission has reopened the nomination process.

The Commission noted that this round of nominations will be due by noon on Monday, Aug. 29.

Kansas law requires that district magistrate judges in Shawnee Co. be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a high school graduate, and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam to be certified within 18 months.

Nominations may be submitted electronically or via paper copy. Electronic submissions can be sent to jdnc.nominationform@kscourts.org.

