Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. officials are on the hunt for two people they believe stripped a woman of her clothes at gunpoint, stole her car and left her in the middle of the road.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says officials are attempting to locate Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and Landon D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka, after an aggravated robbery on Saturday, July 16, in the 11000 block of SW 29th St.

Just before 8 p.m. on July 16, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area with reports of an unknown issue. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman had been taken at gunpoint from within Topeka city limits to the current location.

During that time, officials said the suspects had allegedly hit the victim on the head with a gun, threatened her and stripped her of her outer clothing. The victim’s black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was also stolen while the woman was left in the middle of the road.

The Sheriff’s Office said a good samaritan found the victim walking in the roadway and called 911.

When officials arrived, they said the woman was given medical attention on the scene by AMR and was then rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Throughout the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said the suspects have been identified as Fox and Pike. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 immediately.

