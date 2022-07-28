Memorial for long-time employee to be dedicated at Gage Park carousel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new plaque to remember a late long-time employee of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will be dedicated during a ceremony at the Gage Park carousel.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says a memorial plaque to honor long-time employee Billy “Lu” Griffiths will be dedicated at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the old-fashioned carousel in Gage Park. It said family and friends are invited.

SCP+R noted that Griffiths held a number of positions in his 40-year career, which he ended as the facilities supervisor. It said his most beloved project was the carousel which he worked hard to keep running for area children.

The Department indicated that Griffiths began his career with the City of Topeka Parks and Recreation Department in October 1978. He remained on staff through the merger of the city and county parks and recreation departments and retired in June 2018.

The plaque reads:

Dedicated to the Memory of Billy “Lu” Griffiths 1960 - 2021 Lu was a dedicated and selfless employee for Parks & Recreation from 1978-2018. He was a devoted team member and park supervisor. Lu spent much of his time at Gage Park where he was able to care for the carousel which was his pride and joy. Through his dedication, our community continues to enjoy the merriment of this carousel.

SCP+R noted that the vintage carousel was built in 1908 and is home to a Wurlitzer-style band organ. Riders can enjoy a view of the Von Rohr Victorian Garden adjacent to the carousel. Admission is $2 per person from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.