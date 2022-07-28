Medical emergency causes 3-car pile-up in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A medical emergency caused a 3-car pile-up in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, officers were called to the intersection of Casement Rd. and Hayes Dr. with reports of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2013 GMC Terrain driven by David O’Quinn, 67, of Manhattan, had attempted to turn left off of Casement onto Hayes when he hoped a curb, drove through the grass and hit a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Alexis Winter, 19, of Manhattan, as she waited to turn left off of Hayes.

RCPD said the collision caused Winter’s Altima to hit a 2021 Ford Econoline driven by Roxanne Harper, 30, of Manhattan.

Officers said they found the crash had been caused by a medical emergency O’Quinn had as he was driving. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for a head injury and treatment for the medical emergency.

