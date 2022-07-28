Manhattan man loses $800+ following disability fraud

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Disability fraud has cost one Manhattan man more than $800.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, officers were called to the 400 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan with reports of fraud.

Officers said a 30-year-old male reported that a 26-year-old woman that he knew transferred his disability money into her own account.

RCPD noted that the man lost about $840 in the transaction.

