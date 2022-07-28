KU safety named to preseason watch list for most versatile player

LAWRENCE, KS - October 23, 2021 - safety Kenny Logan Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the...
LAWRENCE, KS - October 23, 2021 - safety Kenny Logan Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics(Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics | Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. has been named to the Paul Hornung Award 2022 Watch List for the second straight year.

The award is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football, and Logan is one of 52 players to make the cut.

Logan has been a force in the Jayhawks’ secondary and special teams as a kick returner. He was recently named to the All-Big 12 Preseason team as well.

In 2021, he was a second-team All-Big 12 selection, and led all safeties nationally with 113 tackles. He also led the conference in tackles, and totaled 79 solo tackles, ranking third in the country against all players.

He played in all 12 games for Kansas, finishing the season with four tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups, and one interception.

Logan returned 15 kicks last season, totaling 419 yards, averaging 27.9 yards per return, ranking 13th in the country and third in the Big 12. His longest return was for 83 yards against South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Hoagland (left) Rickey Long (right)
Drugs from Topeka found in Nebraska meth investigation
Jonathan Snowder-Hackett
Man arrested for Topeka sword stabbing
Hutchinson police arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder and felony interference on...
Man arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder, felony interference
FILE
Jewelry company comes to an end following scam on servicemembers
A man died in a Topeka hotel from an overdose on Fentanyl, man responsible for dealing could...
Man potentially facing up to 54 years in prison for selling Fentanyl, leading to man’s death

Latest News

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) gets the ball into the end zone to score past LSU...
K-State WR named a preseason candidate for nation’s most versatile player
Sunflower State Games Review for 2022
Sunflower State Games 2022 review
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi slides across home plate to score against the Detroit...
Benintendi is headed to the Yankees
Azur Kamara, former Jayhawk and standout on the Cowboys' season of Hard Knocks
Chiefs sign former KU defensive end