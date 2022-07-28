KU safety named to preseason watch list for most versatile player

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. has been named to the Paul Hornung Award 2022 Watch List for the second straight year.

The award is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football, and Logan is one of 52 players to make the cut.

Logan has been a force in the Jayhawks’ secondary and special teams as a kick returner. He was recently named to the All-Big 12 Preseason team as well.

In 2021, he was a second-team All-Big 12 selection, and led all safeties nationally with 113 tackles. He also led the conference in tackles, and totaled 79 solo tackles, ranking third in the country against all players.

He played in all 12 games for Kansas, finishing the season with four tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups, and one interception.

Logan returned 15 kicks last season, totaling 419 yards, averaging 27.9 yards per return, ranking 13th in the country and third in the Big 12. His longest return was for 83 yards against South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.