KU reportedly finalizing deal to add former Nebraska OC to staff

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football is finalizing a deal to hire veteran coach Matt Lubick, formerly Nebraska’s offensive coordinator, as a senior analyst.

Lubick is an experienced assistant coach who has held spots at six other Power 5 schools. Those include Washington, Oregon, and Ole Miss. He also brings years of recruiting experience to the table.

He has worked with receivers at Duke, San Jose State, and Colorado State, and has also worked on the defensive end at Oregon State and Arizona State.

Lubick was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2012, which is awarded to the nation’s top assistant coach.

In January 2020, Lubick became the offensive coordinator for the Cornhuskers, and was dismissed in November 2021 in a reshuffling of the offensive staff.

He played for Western Montana College, where he was a four-year starter at defensive back.

