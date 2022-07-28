KSHSAA trying something new this summer

(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the summer time, what/how does KSHSAA prepare for new school year?

Executive Director Bill Faflick says they’ve had several camps that they do. One of them is the eighth spirit camp for cheerleaders and dance team members who go through week-long clinics.

Faflick says they are seeing a shortage in coaches, especially in officials, as that number has dwindled down significantly over the last couple of years.

They have had camps to hopefully raise those numbers this summer. He did say how officials are being treated by fans and the athletes, that’s a big part in why they don’t come back or want to do it.

Faflick says the summer time is a perfect way to evaluate some things.

“We want to make sure that coaches are equipped, our school leaders are equipped to make sure they’re taking care of kids, they’re minimizing risk,” Faflick said. “We will be implementing a Wet Ball Globe Thermometer protocol this upcoming school year to help address some of the challenges we have with heat and humidity in Kansas.”

Faflick told 13 Sports that the Wet Globe Thermometer also tracks the direct impact of sunlight, wind and it can help tell coaches when to practice and where to go for practice.

Aug. 15 marks the first day of practice for all high schools in Kansas.

