Kansas remains in top half of safest states during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas was found to have a low vaccination rate in the most recent COVID study from WalletHub, it was also found to have a low COVID-19 death rate, keeping it in the top half of safest states during the pandemic.

With about 67% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and cases trending down since the beginning of 2022, WalletHub.com says on Thursday, July 28, it released its updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, and Kansas remains in the top half.

In order to find which states have been safer than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across five metrics. It said data sets included the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and deaths, and the share of eligible populations getting vaccinated.

According to the report, Kansas ranked 16th with a total score of 58.29. Kansas also ranked 11th for COVID death rates and 28th for vaccination rates. Meaning that while the state has a low vaccination rate, it also has a low death rate.

Meanwhile, Nebraska ranked 10th with a total score of 60.94, a death rate ranking of 6 and a vaccination rate ranking of 31. Meaning the state has a low vaccine rate, but also a low death rate.

The report found that Colorado ranked 17th with a total score of 58.15, a death rate ranking of 22 and a vaccination rate ranking of 21. Meaning the state has a high vaccination rate but also a low death rate.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 31st with a total score of 42.83, a death rate ranking of 25 and a vaccination rate ranking of 30. Meaning the state has a low vaccine rate, but also a low death rate.

Lastly, Missouri ranked 45th with a total score of 24.26, a death rate ranking of 36 and a vaccine rate ranking of 39. Meaning the state has a high death rate and a low vaccination rate.

The study also found that Missouri had the fifth highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Nebraska was found to have the fifth-highest level of community transmission.

The safest states from the virus include:

Maine Rhode Island North Carolina Connecticut Vermont

The most dangerous states for the virus include:

Tennessee Mississippi Louisiana Arkansas Michigan

To see where other states fall or to read the full study, click HERE.

