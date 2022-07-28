Kansas DL named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football super-senior defensive lineman Sam Burt has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, as announced on Thursday.

The trophy is awarded to college football’s top community servant, and Burt is one of 115 players to make the cut.

Burt has played in 45 games for the Jayhawks and started in nine. He is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection, and a member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

The Abilene, KS native has been heavily involved in the program’s community service projects this summer. This includes reading books for elementary students, community clean-up, and campus activities, among other events.

He was recently nominated for the AllState AFCA Good Works Team, recognizing student-athletes around the country for exemplary community service, academic dedication, and their impacts on and off the field.

