Kansas COVID cases continue upward trend

The 7-day rolling average for new COVID cases in Kansas topped 1,000 a day last week.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue their upward trend in Kansas.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment weekly update Wednesday showed the seven-day rolling average for new cases topped 1,000 a day last week. The numbers put all but five counties at a ‘high’ incidence rate.

Hospitalizations also increased. According to the CDC, the seven-day average this week is 58 patients, about double the number from a few weeks ago.

Stormont Vail in Topeka reported it had 17 COVID-positive inpatients Tuesday, up from 13 a week ago.

Hospitalizations are factored in the CDC community levels. This week, 41 counties are at high community levels, up from 36 last week. Much of the eastern quarter of the state falls into the ‘high’ community level classification. In addition, only 13 counties are considered to have ‘low’ community levels. Morris, Lyon and Coffey counties are among them.

