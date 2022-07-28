Kansas advance voting numbers outpace four years ago

Advance voting numbers for the Kansas primaries so far are more than double those from this point in 2018.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Less than a week before the primary election, advance voting numbers are more than double what they were at this point in the statewide elections four years ago.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office says, as of 8 a.m. Thursday, elections officials had mailed 119,670 advance ballots, with 52,865 of then returned, and another 110,697 people casting advance ballots in person. At this point in 2018, 50,983 ballots had been sent, with 24,063 returned and 32,004 in-person early voters.

Of the ballots cast so far, the Secretary of State’s Office says 22,579 are from voters who are not affiliated with a political party. Unaffiliated voters cannot typically participate in a primary, but can this year for the Value Them Both amendment question, which is open to all registered voters.

