Kansas advance voting numbers outpace four years ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Less than a week before the primary election, advance voting numbers are more than double what they were at this point in the statewide elections four years ago.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office says, as of 8 a.m. Thursday, elections officials had mailed 119,670 advance ballots, with 52,865 of then returned, and another 110,697 people casting advance ballots in person. At this point in 2018, 50,983 ballots had been sent, with 24,063 returned and 32,004 in-person early voters.

Of the ballots cast so far, the Secretary of State’s Office says 22,579 are from voters who are not affiliated with a political party. Unaffiliated voters cannot typically participate in a primary, but can this year for the Value Them Both amendment question, which is open to all registered voters.

[1/3] 8:00 am Thursday, July 28th - 119,670 advance ballots mailed, 52,865 advance ballots returned, 110,697 advance ballots in person. Compared to 2018 - 50,983 sent; 24,063 returned; 32,004 in person. Compared to 2020 - 314,360 sent; 138,674 returned; 25,691 in person. #ksleg — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) July 28, 2022

[2/3] 2022 Primary Party affiliation - Advance ballots mailed: [D] - 52,713; [R] - 48,851; [L] - 690; [U] - 17,416. Advance ballots returned: [D] - 23,551; [R] - 22,678; [L] - 239; [U] - 6,397; Advance ballots in person; [D] - 43,649; [R] - 50,333; [L] - 533; [U] - 16,182 #ksleg — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) July 28, 2022

[3/3] - Total ballots cast to-date - Total - 163,562: Party Affiliation breakdown - [D] - 67,200; [R] - 73,011; [L] - 772; [U] - 22,579. Ballot return rate - 44.2 percent. #ksleg — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) July 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.