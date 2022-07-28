K-State WR named a preseason candidate for nation’s most versatile player

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) gets the ball into the end zone to score past LSU...
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) gets the ball into the end zone to score past LSU defensive back Damarius McGhee (26) during the first half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s Malik Knowles has been named to the preseason Watch List for the 2022 Paul Hornung Award, as announced Thursday.

The award is annually presented to college football’s most versatile player. It is the senior wide receiver’s first time being named a candidate. This is the seventh time a Wildcat has been named to the list.

Knowles, a wide receiver, got the nod due to his success both on offense and on special teams as a kick returner. He was a second-team All-American kick returner in 2021 and a preseason All-American this year.

Knowles finished second in the country with two kickoff return touchdowns, and averaged 33.1 yards per return, ranking fourth in the country. He was also named a first-team All-Big 12 kick returner in 2021.

On the offensive side, Knowles had 29 receptions for 441 yards and four touchdowns in 2021, earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors. He hauled in two receiving touchdowns in K-State’s win over LSU in the Texas Bowl, tying for the third most in K-State bowl game history.

