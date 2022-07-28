K-State QB named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State junior quarterback Will Howard was named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Thrusday.

The trophy, named for Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel, honors a college football player for their involvement in the community, service of others, and ability to inspire greater service in the world.

Howard played a major role in K-State’s Get in the Game/Be the Match bone marrow registry drive, which gave an opportunity for people to be connected with a blood cancer patient in need of a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.

Thanks to Howard’s work, over 90 K-State football players joined the registry, and he recruited 20 of his teammates to help with the on-campus drive. The event was so successful, they eventually ran out of swabbing kits.

Howard is also an approved Big Brother with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. Before being approved, he worked with the BBBS program and participated in events where players took the Little Brothers who were waiting for a pairing around the football facilities and played on the field together.

This is the eighth straight season a Wildcat is up for the award since the trophy’s inception in 2015.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Hoagland (left) Rickey Long (right)
Drugs from Topeka found in Nebraska meth investigation
Jonathan Snowder-Hackett
Man arrested for Topeka sword stabbing
Hutchinson police arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder and felony interference on...
Man arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder, felony interference
FILE
Jewelry company comes to an end following scam on servicemembers
A man died in a Topeka hotel from an overdose on Fentanyl, man responsible for dealing could...
Man potentially facing up to 54 years in prison for selling Fentanyl, leading to man’s death

Latest News

KU Defensive Lineman Sam Burt (right) working through drills at Youth Football Camp
Kansas DL named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Connor McCullough, left, and Christian Ruebeck, right, signed MLB deals on Thursday.
Two K-State pitchers sign MLB deals
KSHSAA trying something new this summer
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap motions to fans during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs signing veteran DE Carlos Dunlap to 1-year contract