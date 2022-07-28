K-State QB named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State junior quarterback Will Howard was named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Thrusday.

The trophy, named for Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel, honors a college football player for their involvement in the community, service of others, and ability to inspire greater service in the world.

Howard played a major role in K-State’s Get in the Game/Be the Match bone marrow registry drive, which gave an opportunity for people to be connected with a blood cancer patient in need of a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.

Thanks to Howard’s work, over 90 K-State football players joined the registry, and he recruited 20 of his teammates to help with the on-campus drive. The event was so successful, they eventually ran out of swabbing kits.

Howard is also an approved Big Brother with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. Before being approved, he worked with the BBBS program and participated in events where players took the Little Brothers who were waiting for a pairing around the football facilities and played on the field together.

This is the eighth straight season a Wildcat is up for the award since the trophy’s inception in 2015.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.