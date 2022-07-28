Fort Riley student’s good grades win her $1,500

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One sixth-grade student at Fort Riley’s good grades have won her an international sweepstake prize of $1,500, which will most likely go toward new books.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service says sixth-grader Reilani Perez received a warm welcome to Fort Riley, as well as a $1,500 gift card for her academic success.

AAFES said Reilani and her family recently came to Fort Riley from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. Just after their arrival, it said the family learned Reilani was the second-place winner in the Exchange’s You Made the Grade sweepstakes.

“Reilani loves school and is really studious,” Sujeiry, Reiliani’s mom, said. “Her dad and I are super proud of her hard work.”

The Exchange said its program rewards students in first through 12th grades for above-average academic achievement to inspire them to continue to strive for excellence. It said military children who maintain a B average or higher can take report cards to the local Exchange for a gift card and other prizes.

AAFES said students can enter their report cards for a chance to win a $2,000, $1,500, or $500 Exchange gift card.

According to the Exchange, Reilani has participated in the program since she was in third grade and was randomly chosen from more than 850 qualifying entries across the world.

“My favorite subjects are math and English language arts,” said Reilani, who will start at Fort Riley Middle School next month. “I want to study space and maybe work for NASA.”

The Exchange noted that Garrison Commander Col. Michael Foote, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Poulin, and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Mr. Steve Crusinberry all joined Fort Riley Exchange General Manager Jermaine Wilson to present Reiliani with her award at the PX on Wednesday, July 27.

“Military children have extra challenges because of the lifestyle,” Wilson said. “Anything the Exchange can do to encourage and reward our military students, we’re honored and thrilled to do. Students like Reilani deserve recognition for their accomplishments.”

According to the Exchange, Reilani has not yet decided how she will use her winnings, but as an avid reader, some of the money will likely go towards books.

“The program is awesome and a good incentive for kids,” Sujeiry said. “They all love going to the PX and walking up to the customer service desk to show their grades and get the gift card, which they usually spend right away.”

The Exchange said the next You Made the Grade sweepstakes drawing will be held in December.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.