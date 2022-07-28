Couple credits fate for being there to help children dumped on side of NW Wichita road

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two children are home safe after being left on the side of the road following a vehicle theft and kidnapping Wednesday evening in northwest Wichita. It happened near 45th Street North and Hoover. Police said a couple had their SUV parked in their driveway with their two small children, ages 1 and 3, in their car seats in the back. The parents went inside for a few seconds to grab something and when they came back, their vehicle and their children were gone.

Police said the father did find the SUV and held one of the suspects at gunpoint while he waited for police, but his children were gone. A couple found them nearby a short time later. Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with that couple who credits fate for being in the right place at the right time to be there to help the family.

Danny and Michelle Estrada live in a division next to where the vehicle theft and kidnapping happened. They found the 1-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy in the dirt, still strapped into their car seats. The couple was a few hundred feet away from home and the area where police were investigating. The Estradas are being recognized as the family’s heroes after police say a group of teenagers stole the SUV from a driveway with the two small children inside.

“I think it was just crazy, the timing, as us being a little nosy that led to us finding those babies,” Michelle said.

Danny and Michelle were on their way to get dinner when they saw the scene near their neighborhood. The curiosity got the best of them , so they drove through a cul-de-sac to get a better look.

“All of a sudden I see a car seat, and then I see something moving in the car seat,” Danny said. “And that’s when she noticed it as well. And then we both recognized there were actually two car seats, one on its side and one upside down.”

The Estradas immediately jumped out of their car. Danny ran to get police and Michelle checked to make sure the children were okay.

“The first one was over on his side and he looked to be about three. The other was flipped over and I was like, ‘please be okay, please be okay,’” Michelle said. “So, I flipped the seat over and it was a little girl, looked to be about one, and she was okay. She had throw up all over her and she had been crying, obviously, and had a bunch of mucus all over her face, too.”

Michelle said she was calling 911 and had her phone on speaker as she tried to calm the children. She said the girl was asking for “mama,” and the boy wanted his “blankey,” which Michelle retrieved from the street, shook out and gave to him.

She said thinking of that moment gives her goosebumps.

“I was just praying when I tipped the baby over,” Michelle said. “Then she kind of startled and started crying and I was like, ‘thank goodness, she’s okay.’”

The Estradas said fate put them in the right place at the right time.”

“It’s just God that put us in the right direction and led us to those babies,” Danny said.

A 16-year-old female driver and three males, one 14-year-old and two 12-year-olds, were arrested in connection with the case. They face charges of aggravated child endangerment, kidnapping, and theft. The 16-year-old also faces a charge of interference with law enforcement. Wichita police said the four are runaways from Saint Francis Ministries foster care placement.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.