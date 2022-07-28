Chiefs sign former KU defensive end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are bulking up their defensive depth as training camp progresses, signing former Kansas pass rusher Azur Kamara on Tuesday.

Kamara, a 6′4″, 248lb DE, joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and recorded three tackles on special teams in 2021. This will be his third season in the NFL.

He was a standout and fan favorite on the Cowboys’ season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, known for his story of immigrating to the U.S. at 10 years old. He never even played football until his freshman year of high school.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.