Catalytic converter theft costs Manhattan business $1,500

FILE - Catalytic converter
FILE - Catalytic converter(BanksPhotos via canva)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A catalytic converter theft from an F350 has cost a Manhattan business around $1,500.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, officers were called to the 1300 block of Westloop Pl. with reports of theft and criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived, they said they found a catalytic converter had been cut off and stolen from a 2021 Ford F350 at Manhattan Appliance & Sleep. The theft cost the business about $1,500.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

